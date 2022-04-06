According to the international press, Camilo Echeveri and Ivaluna Montaner have already met Indigo

(@camillo)

After several months of waiting and a very busy final week of pregnancy, the singer Ivaluna Montaner may have given birth to a girl on April 6whose name will be Indigoaccording to her and her husband camillo echevery He had disclosed this some time back. However, neither of them has confirmed this good news.

The birth version originated from information shared by international information portals such as ‘Viva la Alegria’ (Mexico), after which followers of both artists celebrated wildly.

“We hope they let us see that precious baby soon”, “I can’t wait for another song for him”, “I already want to see them in concert together”, “Congratulations And Bless the Entire Family” and “I’ve Always Wanted …