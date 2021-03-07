Acharya Mahashivaratri Treatment Loading: Devotional Songs on Lord Shiva

Megastar Chiranjeevi Currently working with Koratala Shiva Upcoming big budget film Acharya in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Kajal Aggarwal. It is known that the social message oriented film Acharya will be released on 14 May 2021. Now the makers are planning to start promotional activities soon. If the ongoing discussions in the media and film industry are to be believed, the makers of Acharya are planning to release the first audio on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

Sources reveal that it will be a devotional song on Lord Shiva and will take place on 11 March. Chiranjeevi is playing the role of a middle-aged Naxalite, a social reformer who starts a fight against the Endowments Department over temple donations and embezzlement of money and embezzlement.

Mega Power star Ram Charan is playing an extended cameo in Acharya and he will be seen romancing with Pooja Hegde in Acharya, being bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Konidela Company Company and Mattini Entertainment.

In addition, megastar Chiranjeevi has a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer and a Tamil remake of Vedhalam.

