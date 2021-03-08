ENTERTAINMENT

Acharya: Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in ​​military attire

Posted on
Loading...
Acharya Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in ​​military attire
Acharya Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in ​​military attire

Mega power star Ram Charan Will soon appear with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi Acharya, one of the biggest films of his career, is being starred by Koratala Siva, best known for Bharata Ane Nenu and Jantha Garage. Rangasthalam Nayak has a strong role in this big-budget social message oriented film. We have already told that Ram Charan has completed shooting his part for Acharya. Now a picture of Ram Charan with his father Chiranjeevi from Acharya’s set is going viral on social media, in which both of them are seen in military attire.

Sources close to the team revealed that the upcoming film Acharya will feature a commercial story with massive elements. Trisha Krishnan was known as the leading lady in the film, but the heroine actress opted for it due to the ‘creative difference’. The makers later brought in Magadheera woman Kajal Aggarwal to play the female lead role.

Pooja Hegde is also a part of Acharya and she is playing the love role of Ram Charan in this film.

Meanwhile Ram Charan also did a film with the fame of I and 2.0 in his kitty, which would be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
862
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
754
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
713
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });