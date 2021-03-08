Acharya: Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in ​​military attire

Mega power star Ram Charan Will soon appear with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi Acharya, one of the biggest films of his career, is being starred by Koratala Siva, best known for Bharata Ane Nenu and Jantha Garage. Rangasthalam Nayak has a strong role in this big-budget social message oriented film. We have already told that Ram Charan has completed shooting his part for Acharya. Now a picture of Ram Charan with his father Chiranjeevi from Acharya’s set is going viral on social media, in which both of them are seen in military attire.

Sources close to the team revealed that the upcoming film Acharya will feature a commercial story with massive elements. Trisha Krishnan was known as the leading lady in the film, but the heroine actress opted for it due to the ‘creative difference’. The makers later brought in Magadheera woman Kajal Aggarwal to play the female lead role.

Pooja Hegde is also a part of Acharya and she is playing the love role of Ram Charan in this film.

Meanwhile Ram Charan also did a film with the fame of I and 2.0 in his kitty, which would be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.