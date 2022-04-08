Ackerman claims first pro win at The National PGA Classic – Australia’s PGA

Ackerman, ranked 1,321st in the world, held on to the lead after another three days and won by two shots, finishing 68.

His four-under par on Friday in difficult winds on the Gunnamatta Course at The Nationals left him par with Australia’s Blake Windrad, Nathan Barbary and amateur Harrison Crowe at 13-under on aggregate to 15-under.

Ackerman, 25, from San Francisco, has been playing Australia’s ISPS Handa on the PGA Tour for the past few years without much success. Before that his only top-10 finish was at last year’s Isuzu Queensland Open.

But this week he birdied five of his first 10 holes in Round 1 to get off to a hot start, and, negotiating Thursday’s play, when strong winds forced an abandonment, he’s at or near the end of the week. Was.

“It’s not a hit…