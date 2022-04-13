Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Gilbert Gottfried, actor and famed standup comic known for his raw, snarky voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67 years old.

Gottfried died of a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please laugh as much as you can in honor of Gilbert.” Stay.” The family said in a statement…