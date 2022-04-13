Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and renowned stand-up comic known for his raw, snarky voice and raw jokes, has passed away. He was 67 years old.
Gottfried died of a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as much as you can in honor of Gilbert, His family said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian…
