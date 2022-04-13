Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and renowned stand-up comic known for his raw, snarky voice and raw jokes, has passed away. He was 67 years old.

Gilbert Gottfried performs at Comedy Central’s “Roast of Roseanne” in Los Angeles in 2012. (source: Associated Press)

Gottfried died of a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as much as you can in honor of Gilbert, His family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian…