Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at the age of 67 from a heart disorder

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and renowned stand-up comic known for his raw, snarky voice and raw jokes, has passed away. He was 67 years old.
key points:
- According to his publicist, Gottfried died of a heart disorder at the age of 67.
- The entertainer was known as the comedian’s comedian and burst onto the scene in the 1980s
- He was remembered as “sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and full of playfulness and a childlike sense of wonder”.
Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian’s comedian, who was as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.
