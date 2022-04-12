Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at the age of 67 from a heart disorder

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and renowned stand-up comic known for his raw, snarky voice and raw jokes, has passed away. He was 67 years old.

According to his publicist, Gottfried died of a heart disorder at the age of 67. The entertainer was known as the comedian’s comedian and burst onto the scene in the 1980s

The entertainer was known as the comedian’s comedian and burst onto the scene in the 1980s He was remembered as “sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and full of playfulness and a childlike sense of wonder”.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian’s comedian, who was as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

