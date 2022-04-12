A man in a suit stands grinning at a lectern with his right hand held in the air

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at the age of 67 from a heart disorder

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and renowned stand-up comic known for his raw, snarky voice and raw jokes, has passed away. He was 67 years old.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian’s comedian, who was as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He came first…


