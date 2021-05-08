ENTERTAINMENT

Actor and director K Bhagyaraj and his wife Poornima tested positive for Kovid-19

Avatar

Actor and director Bhagyaraj and his wife Poornima Bhagyaraj have tested Corona positive. The second wave of epidemic in the world of cinema has hit badly. Many celebs from Bollywood to regional cinema have tested positive and some of them have died due to coronavirus complications.

Shantanu, son of Bhagyaraj and actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, stepped up on social media and requested everyone to get tested for coronovirus infection who have come in contact with him. Shantanu shared his parents’ positive report for COVID-19 with him and his wife Kiki on Twitter. Following reports, his staff and other occupants of the house were present at the house. Sibiraj, Manobla, Mohan Raman, Ratna Kumar also took to Twitter and wished Bhagyaraj and Poornima to get well soon.

On the work front, Shantanu is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Murungakkai Chips. While the actor has done two lines in the kitty named Ravana Kootam and Kasada Thapra.

