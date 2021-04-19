ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Ayub Khan says he is down to his last Penny – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

The COVID interval has proved to be testing for many individuals. Tv and Movie actor Ayub Khan too spoke about how the disaster is all over the place. IN an interview with a number one leisure portal, he spoke concerning the monetary disaster that he has been going through because of the lockdown imposed publish the outbreak of Coronavirus. He talked about that he has not been working repeatedly because of the lockdown, thus his monetary standing has taken a success. The Uttaran actor shared that he might have to hunt assist in case the Coronavirus scenario doesn’t enhance quickly.

As reported by the portal, the actor stated, “I haven’t earned any cash because the final one and a half 12 months, and am right down to the final little pennies now.” Speaking concerning the newest 15-days lockdown, he stated, “t is affecting work, and emotional state as everyone seems to be struggling. It’s been one and a half years since I’ve not been working (repeatedly). I’ve earned no cash. So, the pressure is large.”

Additional including, “You may’t do something. You simply should make do with no matter you might have. And, God forbid, if issues go from unhealthy to worse, one must put out a hand for assist. What else are you able to do?” Hoping that the scenario will get higher, he stated, “By that point, if issues don’t get higher or I don’t begin working, I’ll have to start out asking for assist. So, I do hope issues get higher quickly and everybody will get again on observe.”

Throughout the first lockdown, the movie and tv industries suffered rather a lot as capturing had come to a halt. Slowly, the industries acquired again and tailored the brand new regular, nevertheless, the brand new curbs added to the woes additional.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
32
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
31
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top