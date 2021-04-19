Actor Ayub Khan says he is down to his last Penny – TMT Updates

The COVID interval has proved to be testing for many individuals. Tv and Movie actor Ayub Khan too spoke about how the disaster is all over the place. IN an interview with a number one leisure portal, he spoke concerning the monetary disaster that he has been going through because of the lockdown imposed publish the outbreak of Coronavirus. He talked about that he has not been working repeatedly because of the lockdown, thus his monetary standing has taken a success. The Uttaran actor shared that he might have to hunt assist in case the Coronavirus scenario doesn’t enhance quickly.

As reported by the portal, the actor stated, “I haven’t earned any cash because the final one and a half 12 months, and am right down to the final little pennies now.” Speaking concerning the newest 15-days lockdown, he stated, “t is affecting work, and emotional state as everyone seems to be struggling. It’s been one and a half years since I’ve not been working (repeatedly). I’ve earned no cash. So, the pressure is large.”

Additional including, “You may’t do something. You simply should make do with no matter you might have. And, God forbid, if issues go from unhealthy to worse, one must put out a hand for assist. What else are you able to do?” Hoping that the scenario will get higher, he stated, “By that point, if issues don’t get higher or I don’t begin working, I’ll have to start out asking for assist. So, I do hope issues get higher quickly and everybody will get again on observe.”

Throughout the first lockdown, the movie and tv industries suffered rather a lot as capturing had come to a halt. Slowly, the industries acquired again and tailored the brand new regular, nevertheless, the brand new curbs added to the woes additional.