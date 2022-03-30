Actor Bruce Willis is suffering from aphasia and is ending his career

At the age of 67, the famous American actor is ending his career especially due to language disorders.

TookRenowned action actor Bruce Willis, 67, is ending his career due to “health issues” including a language impairment, his family announced on Wednesday.

“Our dear Bruce had some health problems and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. So, and after careful consideration, Bruce is giving up on a career that has been very difficult for him. mattered,” his family wrote on Instagram.