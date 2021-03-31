Actor Ejaz Khan caught by NCB, raids on many locations continue – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Actor Ejaz Khan detained by NCB in drugs case was taken for medical checkup on Wednesday morning. He has been sent for a medical test before being produced in a Mumbai court seeking remand. During this, Ejaz Khan clarified the whole matter saying that only 4 sleeping pills were found from his house. He said that my wife was miscarried and due to which she used to live under a lot of stress and has been using sleeping pills to avoid depression.

According to media reports, Ijaz Khan’s name surfaced in the drug investigation when Sahab Bata was detained in the drug test. For information, let us know that in 2018, he has already been detained on charges of taking banned drugs.

Actor Ajaz Khan, detained from Mumbai airport, is conducting raids at two locations in Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau – ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

According to the reports, the NCB arrested Ejaz Khan on Tuesday after continuous questioning for about 8 hours. He was earlier detained for interrogation, but was detained after not giving satisfactory answers. Now by presenting it in court, NCB will demand to hand over Ejaz Khan in his remand. Ejaz Khan has been in the discussion before about drugs and banned drugs.