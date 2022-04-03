Actor Estelle Harris, best known for roles in Seinfeld and Toy Story, has died at the age of 93

Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s little-known mother on Seinfeld and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died at the age of 93.

Harris’ agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor’s death last evening in Palm Desert, California.

Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role as Estelle Costanza in the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld.

With her loud voice and humorously domineering attitude, she was the epitome of maternal resentment.

The career-defining role came decades later on stage and screen. Born in New York City on April 22, 1928, Harris grew up in the city and later grew up in the Pittsburgh suburb of Tarentum, Pennsylvania.

After Seinfeld’s nine-season run ended in 1998, Harris continued to perform…