Actor Karthi next movie ‘Sardar’ motion poster released – TMT

Actor Karthi next movie 'Sardar' motion poster released

Actor Karthi starrer ‘Sultan’ has been launched just lately, and he’s presently starring in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan.’ It has been reported that Karthi will likely be seen in a movie directed by ‘Irumbuthirai’ director PS Mithran.

The title of the movie and the movement poster have simply been posted on Karthi’s Twitter web page. It’s value mentioning that the movie’s title is ‘Sardar.’ Lakshman Kumar is producing the movie with music by GV Prakash, cinematography by George Williams, enhancing by Ruben, and Stunt by Dilip Subramanian.

The movie is being produced by Prince Footage and stars Raashi Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan within the lead roles. This movie additionally seems like a criminal offense movie involving know-how from the title and movement poster of this just lately launched movie.

