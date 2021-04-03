ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Kavita Kaushik gets into a heated debate with a doctor on Twitter – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Just a day ago it was revealed by actor Anupam Kher that his wife and actor Kirron Kher has been detected with cancer and is undergoing treatment as of now. The entire Bollywood industry was in shock with this and they all offered prayers for her well being.

However, actor Kavita Kaushik offered him something else and it lead to a massive debate on Twitter. First Kaushik tweeted, “Dear @AnupamPKher my father had M Myeloma, repeated chemotherapy proved ineffective as it relapsed several times, however a Ayurvedic doc’s herbs and medicine helped increase kretanine levels and clean out the cancer, I’d be happy to give details if you are open to it, prayers”-

To this, a certain Dr. Sumaiya Shaikh responded, “It is important to not mislead people if you are not versed with either treatment systems. One case study in the family does not mean a treatment has been effective. Science needs repeated, consecutive effects in a controlled setting in a large group. Glad your dad recovered.”-

Furthermore, that led to Kaushik responding to her “I will always advice people going through cancer to take Ayurvedic treatment along side chemotherapy if not avoid it,  I lost my dad after his 5th cycle of chemo as the chemo made his body too weak to take any other treatments! So yeah! I will “lead” by experience and example!”-

When Dr. Shaikh said, “Chemo kills fast growing cells. In the process it also kills cancer cells. There is no treatment made to selectively target only a specific cell type & miss others. That would be ideal but it’s not possible. Leading by example that you are uncertain of & endangering others lives!”-

Kaushik responded, “After 3 long years of chemo treatments I know that it kills all growing cells the body produces, and the money you doctors make out of it is no secret,  you go ahead and run your business but don’t stop others to look into Altrenative treatments too ! Have a good day, go healFace throwing a kiss”-

As of now, this is last conversation between the duo and wonder if it leads to something else.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
471
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
459
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
449
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
449
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
447
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
410
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
406
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
403
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top