Actor Michelle Bouche dies at the age of 96

A monument to the French Theater is gone…

Michel Bouquet, who died Wednesday at the age of 96, must have dreamed of dying on stage like his favorite character. the king is dying by Eugene Ionesco, which he played no less than 800 times in 20 years. After a career spanning 75 years, the hallowed demons of theatre, with Chabrol and Truffaut in cinema as unforgettable, told AFP in 2019 that he would no longer return to the stage, after making his film “Man of the Way”,

a giant of stage, legendary stingy And the king is dyingwhat a few years ago expected “Never Stop Playing”,

On the big screen, he was a surprising Mitterrand in the evening of his life Walker of Champs-de-Mars by Robert Guadiguian (2004), with a mimicry that would upset even those close to the former president, and a skilful Javert The…