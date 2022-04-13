Actor Michelle Bouquet is dead

Michelle Bouquet in December 1946. Roger Violet

Michel Bouquet walked the popular streets of Upper Montmartre, dressed in his beige gabardine, which made him look like the character of Simenon or Emmanuel Bouve: discreetly, almost anonymously. His life was confused with theatre, and death is not a stage. “I don’t find myself interesting. But dull, simple, flat. These are the roles that give me depth.” He said, the one who epitomizes the complete actor.

Theater was his refuge, after childhood he liked to forget, and he never left it. Play, play, play, to leave those gray years behind, when he said to himself: “If this is life, it’s not worth living here.” Michel Bouche, who died on Wednesday 13 April at the age of 96, was born on 6 November 1925, the last in a family of four sons.