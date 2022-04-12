Actor Roja breaks myth of ‘Iron leg’ after becoming Andhra minister

Roja, who began her political career with the Telugu Desam Party, was for long considered a bad omen in political circles.

After spending nearly two decades in politics, popular yesteryear actor Roja Selvamani has earned the coveted minister post in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet. She was given the Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement portfolio. The Cabinet was reshuffled on Sunday, April 10, with 14 new ministers being inducted.

Elated over her elevation as a Cabinet Minister, Roja said, “I am very happy that Jagan Mohan Reddy has inducted me into the Cabinet. The TDP did not want me to be in the Assembly, but Jagan had made an MLA twice and today he has made me a minister too. I am thankful to him for this. I will work to bring fame to this…