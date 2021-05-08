Actor Rrahul Sudhir’s mother tests COVID positive; requests for plasma donor

Since, COVID-19 is spreading in the TV industry very rapidly..Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 starrer Actor Rrahul Sudhir requested to the fans for plasma donor for his mother Sunita Ganjoo..He further added details and hospital name., all the fandom requested for plasma donor and hopefully, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka famous Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan came forward to help and they’ve got I unit but need one more, all the cast and crew of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 requested the people to come forward and help him. Actress Helly Shah, Nikita Tiwari, Kristina Patel, Actor Manasvi Vashist, Zayn Ibad Khan, Ankit Siwach reposted it on their stories, and many more also came forward. Director Shashwant Rai Gaurav informed on his Twitter that they’ve got one unit while they need one more including Producer Yash Patnaik and wife Mamta Yash Patnaik.. Also, the donor was on his way to the hospital half an hour ago! The fans also requested Actor Sonu Sood and his foundations for the help..Many fans also got nostalgic saying “Tomorrow is Mother’s day too! Hope Rrahul’s mother gets fine..”

We just hope and pray that Sunita Aunt gets well soon..Best wishes to her! Stay strong Rrahul..Keep praying for her..

Stay safe! Stay at your homes!!