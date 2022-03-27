Actor Sean Penn says he will destroy his Oscar if Ukraine’s Zelensky is not allowed to speak during the broadcast

Actor Sean Penn says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will destroy his Academy Award if he is not allowed to speak during the broadcast.

in an interview with CNNPenn, 61, said Zelensky’s speech during Sunday’s broadcast was extremely important.

“The Academy Awards can’t do much more than give him a chance to talk to all of us,” Penn said.

He said that if Zelensky is not given the floor for an address during the broadcast, Penn will destroy his own Oscar.

“When I come back, I will smell myself in public,” he said. “I pray that doesn’t happen.”

Penn, who spoke from Warsaw, Poland, was recently making a documentary in Ukraine about the conflict between the nation and Russia.

The actors are making the documentary in association with Vice Studios…