Sonu Sood has extended his hand to help famous cricketer Suresh Raina.

In fact, Suresh Raina took to Twitter to request oxygen cylinders for his aunt living in Meerut. Raina wrote that her 65-year-old aunt is suffering from lung infection in the hospital and needs oxygen. To this Sonu Sood replied that he was sending oxygen cylinders in 10 minutes.

Let us know that people are praising this noble work of Sonu Sood on social media. So there before that Sonu Sood had arranged for oxygen in Delhi.