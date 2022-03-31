Actor suffering from aphasia, what is it?

Bruce Wills. The family of Bruce Willis has announced that he is ending his acting career. He is ill and suffering from aphasia. His health has reportedly been declining since 2020.

[Mis à jour le 30 mars 2022 à 12h06] Bruce Willis is ending his acting career, his family learned on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The 67-year-old American star is ill and suffering from aphasia, “a language disorder that affects his cognitive abilities. Therefore, and with much consideration, Bruce Willis is withdrawing from a career that is very close to his heart.” People with aphasia suffer from various communication disorders, which have difficulty in understanding, reading, writing or speaking. Health Conditions…