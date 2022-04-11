Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off again in US libel trial

Washington, Apr 11 (Reuters) – Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s latest chapter in his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard began on Monday as a US defamation trial began over allegations by Heard about domestic abuse.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging he defames her when she wrote a 2018 opinion piece about domestic abuse survivors in the Washington Post.

The op-ed never mentioned Depp’s name, but Depp’s lawyers have said it was clear Heard was referencing him, and that the piece damaged his film career and reputation.

Depp denied all allegations of abuse, saying in his lawsuit that Heard’s claims were “an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career.”

