ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Accepts Nani Kee V, Court Orders – Take Down

Posted on
Loading...

The Bombay High Court stayed Tollywood producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations Private Limited. The TheMiracleTech platform removed a picture of Bollywood actress Sakshi Malik until the release of Nani’s silver jubilee film ‘V’ on Amazon Prime Video. The controversial photo showed Sakshi as an ‘escort or a commercial sex worker’.

Loading...

The High Court directed the defendants to cease airing of ‘V’ in all versions irrespective of the language and sub-title till the scene was removed. The court gave Amazon Prime Video 24 hours to suspend the availability of the film ‘V’ on its platform.

Loading...

Actor-model Sakshi Malik, best known for her appearance in a song in the super hit film, along with Karthik Aryan in Sonu’s Titu Ki Sweety, filed a defamation suit demanding a permanent injunction against the screening of V Was that he could use her picture without her. Her performance in a consensual and abusive manner.

Loading...

“The fact that the image has been used illegally is quite bad. It is only bad when used in an obviously abusive and weak vein, ”the High Court observed. The court also ordered that Amazon Prime Video cannot issue a re-edited version of the film without a specific order from the court. The case will be heard again on 8 March.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
852
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });