Actress Accepts Nani Kee V, Court Orders – Take Down

The Bombay High Court stayed Tollywood producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations Private Limited. The TheMiracleTech platform removed a picture of Bollywood actress Sakshi Malik until the release of Nani’s silver jubilee film ‘V’ on Amazon Prime Video. The controversial photo showed Sakshi as an ‘escort or a commercial sex worker’.

The High Court directed the defendants to cease airing of ‘V’ in all versions irrespective of the language and sub-title till the scene was removed. The court gave Amazon Prime Video 24 hours to suspend the availability of the film ‘V’ on its platform.

Actor-model Sakshi Malik, best known for her appearance in a song in the super hit film, along with Karthik Aryan in Sonu’s Titu Ki Sweety, filed a defamation suit demanding a permanent injunction against the screening of V Was that he could use her picture without her. Her performance in a consensual and abusive manner.

“The fact that the image has been used illegally is quite bad. It is only bad when used in an obviously abusive and weak vein, ”the High Court observed. The court also ordered that Amazon Prime Video cannot issue a re-edited version of the film without a specific order from the court. The case will be heard again on 8 March.

