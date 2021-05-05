ENTERTAINMENT

Actress also infected after Chhaya Corona’s outbreak on Deepika Padukone, parents and sister

Avatar

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been infected with Corona. The actress is in Bangalore with her family. Earlier today, it was said that reports of Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Corona have been found positive. More information about Deepika’s health is awaited.

The International Film Academy of India has confirmed the news. Deepika is currently in Bengaluru with her family. Earlier on Tuesday, his father Badminton star Prakash Padukone had to be hospitalized due to high fever. The actress’s mother Ujala Padukone and younger sister Anisha were also found to be infected with Corona.

Deepika has several high-profile films in the coming months. She will appear in 83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh, who narrates the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. It features Ranveer as team captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi. He will also appear in a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She will also appear in a special role alongside Shakun Batra’s Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, the name of the film has not been revealed.

Related Items:

Most Popular

22
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top