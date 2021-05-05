Actress also infected after Chhaya Corona’s outbreak on Deepika Padukone, parents and sister

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been infected with Corona. The actress is in Bangalore with her family. Earlier today, it was said that reports of Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Corona have been found positive. More information about Deepika’s health is awaited.

The International Film Academy of India has confirmed the news. Deepika is currently in Bengaluru with her family. Earlier on Tuesday, his father Badminton star Prakash Padukone had to be hospitalized due to high fever. The actress’s mother Ujala Padukone and younger sister Anisha were also found to be infected with Corona.

Deepika has several high-profile films in the coming months. She will appear in 83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh, who narrates the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. It features Ranveer as team captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi. He will also appear in a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She will also appear in a special role alongside Shakun Batra’s Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, the name of the film has not been revealed.