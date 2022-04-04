Actress and singer Ann-Margret stops by CBS Sunday Morning

Actress and singer Ann-Margret stopped by CBS TODAY Sunday morning to discuss her decades-long career on stage and screen with interviewer Tracy Smith. The Sweden native rose to fame at just 23 years old, quickly becoming a ’60s sex symbol, dramatic actress, and recording artist.

He debuted with comedian George Burns in his Las Vegas show, but soon moved to Hollywood, going on to star in films such as Bye Bye Birdie, State Fair, The Swinger, Tommy, Cornell Knowledge, and many more. Ann-Margret starred alongside music legend and icon Elvis Presley, whom she is rumored to have dated.

When asked, “How do you think you’ve been able to work consistently for more than five decades,” the actress replied simply, “I think I have a lot of energy.” She…