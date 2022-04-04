Actress Estelle Harris, mother of George Costanza on Seinfeld series, has died at the age of 93

American actress Estelle Harriswho gained worldwide fame by playing George Costanza’s Mother in the mythological series Seinfeld, he died on saturday afternoon in the palm desert, california, The woman is also remembered for giving her voice Mrs Potato Head In toy storyI was A few days before his 94th birthday.

the news of the death of the beloved interpreter was communicated by his son Glenn Harris middle of time limit, “It is with the greatest pain and sadness that I have to announce that Estelle Harris has passed away at 6:25 pm today. His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were virtually unmatched, and She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”Harris said of her mother, with whom she was an actress, and the time she hugged her…