Actress June Brown, who played Dot Cotton in EastEnders, has died at the age of 95. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

The BBC has announced that June Brown, the actress who played Dot Cotton in EastEnders, has died at the age of 95.

He died along with his family at his home in Surrey on Sunday.

One eastenders The spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our dear June Brown, OBE, MBE, passed away last night.

Image: Brown met the Queen during her visit to Elstree Studios in 2001

“There are not enough words to describe how much love and affection everyone gave to June at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humor will never be forgotten.

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Don’t Cotton, not only in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable …