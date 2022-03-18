ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their FIRST Holi as married couple with the Kaushals Family | Katrina Kaif celebrates first Holi with mother-in-law after marriage, entire Kaushal family seen in photos

Actress Katrina Kaif is celebrating her first Holi after marriage at her in-laws’ house on Friday. Katrina has shared her 2 photos on this special occasion. In these photos, the entire Kaushal family is seen smiling with red gulal on their cheeks. In the post, Katrina has also wished the fans a Happy Holi.

Katrina shared photos of Holi
In the photos of Katrina Kaif in the balcony of the sea-facing house, husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, father-in-law Shyam Kaushal and mother-in-law Veena Kaushal are seen. Mother-in-law is showering love on her daughter-in-law. He lovingly placed his hand on Katrina’s cheeks. This full family photo is clicked by Vicky Kaushal.

Along with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal has also shared these photos on social media. He has also congratulated the fans on Holi. The special thing is that the fans are showering love after seeing the photos of Katrina and Vicky’s Holi celebrations. One user wrote, “What a lovely family. No pretense like other celeb families.” Another user said how happy Katrina’s mother-in-law Veena Kaushal looks with her daughter-in-law.

Vicky-Katrina had reached Apoorva Mehta’s party a day before Holi
Just a day before Holi celebrations, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal reached Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday party on Thursday night. Katrina and Vicky had attended an event together for the first time after marriage. During this, Katrina added glamor in a blue mini dress. While Vicky was seen in black tuxedo. Karan Johar was the host of this party. In which many celebs including Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Kajol, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh participated. Let us tell you that in December last year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a grand wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Although, both had tried their best to keep this marriage a secret, but it could not happen.

