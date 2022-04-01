Actress Lauren London honors late Nipsey Hussle on 3rd anniversary of her death

Nipsey Hussle’s death devastated the music industry. Now three years after the death of her late rapper boyfriend at the age of 33, actress Lauren London is paying tribute to her love.

Was Hustle on 31st March 2019 fatally shot While in the parking lot outside his apparel store, The Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles.

in one Instagram post On Thursday, the “Games People Play” actress reminisced on the three-year anniversary of his death by sharing a photo of Hussle in a pink sweatshirt with his arms outstretched.

Below the throwback photo, London promises her eternal love for the rapper.

“Love you here and there then now forever and later. Long Live the King Ermias Asghdom Hustle Man.” She captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

in that instagram story,