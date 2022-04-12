Actress Liz Carr calls on theaters to host only facemask demonstrations

Ms Carr hopes theaters will remain accessible for people with health conditions

Actress Liz Carr has called on theaters to host facemask-only performances for audiences who want to be COVID-safe.

She petitioned Sunday’s Olivier Awards, where she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in A Normal Heart, a drama about the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York.

Ms Carr, one of the most high-profile disabled actors in the UK, said: “Theatre must remain accessible even to those of us who have health conditions.”

After accepting his award, he spoke backstage at the Royal Albert Hall.

She said: “If I’d given a five-minute speech, I’d talk about how I haven’t been to the theater in more than two …