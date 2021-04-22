LATEST

Actress Priyanka Singh(Patna) Wiki Biography, Movies, Web Series, Photos, Video and other Details

Priyanka Singh is an actress who works in film, net sequence and music video. She is greatest recognized for her work in Bhojpuri movie Saiya Hamar Thanedar, Baliya se aai dulhaniya, Hatyara, Mrityu bhoj and Runway Lugaai

Bio / Wiki
Nick Identify
Occupation Actress
Debut Mrityubhoj
Private Info
Date of start
Age
Delivery place Patna, Bihar
Present Metropolis Patna, Bihar
Present Tackle Patna, Bihar
Nationality Indian
Languages(s) Hindi | English
Faith Hinduism
Zodiac Signal
Hobbies
Peak 5 toes 7 inch
Weight 48 kg
Pores and skin Tone Patna, Bihar
Hair Colour Patna, Bihar
Eye Colour Black
Household
Father’s Identify Replace Quickly
Mom’s Identify Replace Quickly
Brother’s Identify Replace Quickly
Sister’s Identify Replace Quickly
About Youngsters
Marital Standing Single
Marriage Day
Partner Identify
Training and Award(s)
Training 1 yr Diploma in Dramatics(performing/dance) from Bikhari Thakur College of drama Patna
Award(s)
Social media
Wikipedia
IMDB
Fb https://www.fb.com/actrespriyanka
Twitter
Instagram @singhpriyankaofficial
Official Web site
Favorites
Favourite Actor
Favourite Actress
Favourite Sports activities
Favourite Movie
Favourite Music
Favourite Singer
Favourite Automobile
Favourite Bike
Per Film Expenses Rely on work

Priyanka Singh films and net sequence

Mrityubhoj upcoming (telefilms)
Saiya hamare thanedar Bhojpuri
Hatyara Bhojpuri
Baliya se aai dulhaniya Bhojpuri
Runway lugaai net seriesupcoming

Priyanka Singh Theaters

Bhagwan Musahar Rangyatra (BTSD, Patna) Harivansh
Bhinusaar Rangyatra (BTSD, Patna) Harivansh
Saari Raatv Prayas Rangmandal RaviBhushan Bablu
Nukkad Ke Cross Wali khidki Lok Panch Prawin Kr. Sappu
Beti Padh Kar Kya karegi Lok Panch Rose Singh
Beti Viyog Ek Joot Khagaul Aman Kumar
Apna apna bhagya Prayas Rangmandal RaviBhushan Bablu
Natya shikshak ki bahali Lok Panch Manish mahiwal

Unknown Information About Priyanka Singh

Priyanka Singh Video

Priyanka Singh Music

Actress Priyanka Singh patna
Actress Priyanka Singh patna photo
Actress Priyanka Singh patna picture

