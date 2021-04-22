Actress Priyanka Singh(Patna) Wiki Biography, Movies, Web Series, Photos, Video and other Details

Priyanka Singh is an actress who works in film, net sequence and music video. She is greatest recognized for her work in Bhojpuri movie Saiya Hamar Thanedar, Baliya se aai dulhaniya, Hatyara, Mrityu bhoj and Runway Lugaai
|Bio / Wiki
|Nick Identify
|Occupation
|Actress
|Debut
|Mrityubhoj
|Private Info
|Date of start
|Age
|Delivery place
|Patna, Bihar
|Present Metropolis
|Patna, Bihar
|Present Tackle
|Patna, Bihar
|Nationality
|Indian
|Languages(s)
|Hindi | English
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Zodiac Signal
|Hobbies
|Peak
|5 toes 7 inch
|Weight
|48 kg
|Pores and skin Tone
|Patna, Bihar
|Hair Colour
|Patna, Bihar
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Household
|Father’s Identify
|Replace Quickly
|Mom’s Identify
|Replace Quickly
|Brother’s Identify
|Replace Quickly
|Sister’s Identify
|Replace Quickly
|About Youngsters
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Marriage Day
|Partner Identify
|Training and Award(s)
|Training
|1 yr Diploma in Dramatics(performing/dance) from Bikhari Thakur College of drama Patna
|Award(s)
|Social media
|Wikipedia
|IMDB
|Fb
|https://www.fb.com/actrespriyanka
|@singhpriyankaofficial
|Official Web site
|Favorites
|Favourite Actor
|Favourite Actress
|Favourite Sports activities
|Favourite Movie
|Favourite Music
|Favourite Singer
|Favourite Automobile
|Favourite Bike
|Per Film Expenses
|Rely on work
Priyanka Singh films and net sequence
|Mrityubhoj
|upcoming (telefilms)
|Saiya hamare thanedar
|Bhojpuri
|Hatyara
|Bhojpuri
|Baliya se aai dulhaniya
|Bhojpuri
|Runway lugaai
|net seriesupcoming
Priyanka Singh Theaters
|Bhagwan Musahar
|Rangyatra (BTSD, Patna)
|Harivansh
|Bhinusaar
|Rangyatra (BTSD, Patna)
|Harivansh
|Saari Raatv
|Prayas Rangmandal
|RaviBhushan Bablu
|Nukkad Ke Cross Wali khidki
|Lok Panch
|Prawin Kr. Sappu
|Beti Padh Kar Kya karegi
|Lok Panch
|Rose Singh
|Beti Viyog Ek Joot
|Khagaul
|Aman Kumar
|Apna apna bhagya
|Prayas Rangmandal
|RaviBhushan Bablu
|Natya shikshak ki bahali
|Lok Panch
|Manish mahiwal
Unknown Information About Priyanka Singh
Priyanka Singh Video
Priyanka Singh Music
Tags : Priyanka Singh SingerPriyanka Singh net sequencePriyanka Singh photographPriyanka Singh wallpaperPriyanka Singh imagePriyanka Singh filmPriyanka Singh brief moviePriyanka Singh full episode free obtainPriyanka Singh video watch on-linePriyanka Singh informationPriyanka Singh biographyPriyanka Singh social mediaPriyanka Singh YouTubePriyanka Singh InstagramPriyanka Singh Fb
Contact us on whats App No. – 91-9718810791 for publish information