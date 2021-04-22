Actress Priyanka Singh(Patna) Wiki Biography, Movies, Web Series, Photos, Video and other Details

Priyanka Singh is an actress who works in film, net sequence and music video. She is greatest recognized for her work in Bhojpuri movie Saiya Hamar Thanedar, Baliya se aai dulhaniya, Hatyara, Mrityu bhoj and Runway Lugaai

Bio / Wiki Nick Identify Occupation Actress Debut Mrityubhoj Private Info Date of start Age Delivery place Patna, Bihar Present Metropolis Patna, Bihar Present Tackle Patna, Bihar Nationality Indian Languages(s) Hindi | English Faith Hinduism Zodiac Signal Hobbies Peak 5 toes 7 inch Weight 48 kg Pores and skin Tone Patna, Bihar Hair Colour Patna, Bihar Eye Colour Black Household Father’s Identify Replace Quickly Mom’s Identify Replace Quickly Brother’s Identify Replace Quickly Sister’s Identify Replace Quickly About Youngsters Marital Standing Single Marriage Day Partner Identify Training and Award(s) Training 1 yr Diploma in Dramatics(performing/dance) from Bikhari Thakur College of drama Patna Award(s) Social media Wikipedia IMDB Fb https://www.fb.com/actrespriyanka Twitter Instagram @singhpriyankaofficial Official Web site Favorites Favourite Actor Favourite Actress Favourite Sports activities Favourite Movie Favourite Music Favourite Singer Favourite Automobile Favourite Bike Per Film Expenses Rely on work

Priyanka Singh films and net sequence

Mrityubhoj upcoming (telefilms) Saiya hamare thanedar Bhojpuri Hatyara Bhojpuri Baliya se aai dulhaniya Bhojpuri Runway lugaai net seriesupcoming

Priyanka Singh Theaters

Bhagwan Musahar Rangyatra (BTSD, Patna) Harivansh Bhinusaar Rangyatra (BTSD, Patna) Harivansh Saari Raatv Prayas Rangmandal RaviBhushan Bablu Nukkad Ke Cross Wali khidki Lok Panch Prawin Kr. Sappu Beti Padh Kar Kya karegi Lok Panch Rose Singh Beti Viyog Ek Joot Khagaul Aman Kumar Apna apna bhagya Prayas Rangmandal RaviBhushan Bablu Natya shikshak ki bahali Lok Panch Manish mahiwal