Actress Raveena Tandon arranged for oxygen cylinders to help Corona patients

Bollywood Raveena Tandon has also raised her hand to help the needy in the epidemic caused by Corona virus. Raveena has come forward to help with 100 oxygen cylinders for Corona patients. This information has been given by the actress herself.

Raveena has appealed to help people by sharing many numbers in her social posts. At the same time, Raveena is constantly giving information from her Instagram story, thanking those who helped.

Raveena Tandon further said that hospitals are charging too much money, so we are arranging oxygen cylinders, which can be sent directly to the needy, 100 oxygen cylinders are ready to be sent to Delhi. She further writes that we and our team are trying to raise all our resources from oxygen kits to oxygen concentrators.

