Actress Reinhilde Declair (73) passed away

The story about the butcher family Vangenechten launched the TV career of Reinhilde Declair, who by then was a theater actress. At that time she was already about 60 years old. “I’ve seen black ice for years,” she said in an interview in late April 2019. morningI brought the “flesh and blood” transformation. Declare eventually started making some money, and found new jobs. Later of flesh and blood Since 2009 she still plays round, wild walking, circle, the way of love Feather beautiful stay,

Behind that TV fame is a flourishing theater career, which began with the Internationale Nieuwe Seine, a Flemish socially significant theater group that was active between 1973 and 1997. He then worked as a stage actor at Arka, Fückeltheater, Groot Limburg’s Theater Maastricht. Toneelgroep AMAI, Blue Monday Company, Het Toneelhuis and Theater Antigone. Declare has directed plays for both professional groups and amateur groups, and has taught in…