Actress Shanaya Katve arrested for murder of brother, dead body found in pieces

A surprising news has emerged from the entertainment world, where Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by the police for the murder of her brother Rakesh Katwe. Along with this, the police told that in the case, pieces of the body of the actress’s brother Rakesh have been found at different places in the city.

Hubli police arrested
According to a report by The New Indian Express, Rakesh Katwe has been killed with bewilderment. Police said Rakesh’s severed head was found in the forest of Devaragudihal while the remaining pieces of the body were found on Hubli and Gadag Road. At the same time, 4 other people have also been accused in this murder. Shanaya has also been arrested by the Hubli police.

Case related to Shanaya’s love affair
According to the report, a police investigation revealed that his sister Shanaya also had some hand in Rakesh’s death. It was revealed in the investigation that Shanaya’s affair was going on with Niyaz Ahmed Katigar, which Rakesh did not like. In such a situation, Katigar made a plan to kill Rakesh.

Assassination on 9 April
It is being told that on 9 April, Shanaya had gone to Hubli for the promotion of her film, after which Rakesh was killed by Katigar and his other companions. The day after the assassination, Katigar and his comrades dismembered the corpse and threw it at different places. In this entire case, the police say that she will hold a press conference soon.

