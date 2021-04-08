Actress Sunny Leone buys a new luxurious apartment in Mumbai – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Sunny Leone buys a new luxurious apartment in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is slowly gaining her footing in the industry. Meanwhile, she has bought her home in Mumbai. Sunny has become the owner of a flat after years of hard work.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has made her mark in the industry in a short time. She is making people crazy with her acting in films. Apart from this, Sunny also gets a lot of headlines through social media. Her bold photos go viral the day she posts on social media. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone has again been discussed as she has bought a luxurious house in Mumbai.

The apartment is in Andheri West
According to reports, Sunny has bought a luxury 5 Bhk apartment in Mumbai. Her apartment is located on the 12th floor in a building named Atlantis in Andheri West. The carpet area of ​​his 5 Bhk apartment is said to be 3,967 sq ft.

Janhvi and Alia also bought property worth crores
According to the news, Sunny paid the apartment on March 28, 2021. Along with the flat, the actress has also got the facility of parking three cars. According to the information, Sunny has given forty-eight lakh rupees a stamp duty to buy this house. Before Sunny, actress Janhvi Kapoor has also bought a property in Juhu, Mumbai. The cost of which was said to be around 39 crores. At the same time, last year Alia Bhatt also bought a flat in Pali Hills, Mumbai.

Will be seen in web series
Talking about Sunny Leone’s work front these days, she is busy shooting season 13 of reality TV show ‘Splitsvilla’. Apart from this, Sunny will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series ‘Anamika’. It also stars actress Sonali Sehgal in the lead role. Sunny Leone participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 5. It was here that she got recognition. After this, she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Jism 2’.

