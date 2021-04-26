ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Taapsee Pannu lashed out at the unsightly comment of the user, said- Be completely silent …

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu could be very energetic on social media, she is seen on her account having views associated to the problems associated to the nation and the trade. Taapsee can be seen giving a befitting reply to the trolls current on the web. Just lately Taapsee has come within the headlines attributable to some comparable causes. He lashed out at a troll when the troll commented on him with nice lewdness. As quickly as Tapsee rebuked this troll, he additionally deleted his put up.

Troll gave a befitting reply

Taapsee Pannu is seen posting a number of posts on his Twitter account concerning Kovid-19 instances. She is retweeting many such tweets through which persons are asking for or providing assist for sufferers. In the meantime, a troll commented extraordinarily severely on Tapsee and requested him to present his luxurious automobile for assist. The actress gave a befitting reply to this troll.

‘Shut up’

Taapsee replied, writing- ‘Are you able to be silent, completely silent! If you wish to say all this at such a time, be affected person, let this nation breathe again after which proceed your nonsense, until then don’t fill my timeline together with your nonsense and let me do what I’m doing ‘ . Many individuals have supported him on this put up of Taapsee. Together with this, the troll has additionally deleted his put up.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
59
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
57
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
53
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top