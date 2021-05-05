Actress Vibha Chibber to enter Tera Yaar Hoon Main

When Shweta Gulati’s character in Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sab TV was killed, there were many who were pretty sure that the fans would be angry with the same. But when actress Sayantani Ghosh took over as the lead, the show sustained itself and fetched the viewership again.

A lot has been going in the current track of the show and now it is only going to get more intense with a new entry. Actor Vibha Chibber is now all set to enter the show. She is a veteran and needs no introduction. Now she has been roped in to play an important role in the show.

Chibber will be seen playing the role of Daljeet’d (Sayantani Ghosh) mother Gurmeet. The storyline takes an exciting turn as viewers will get to watch the return of Rajeev from his kidnapping incident. Rajeev manages to save the day just while Daljeet was being blackmailed by Shakti and was on the verge of signing over her property to him, leaving Bansal Sadan forever. Just as this situation gets sorted, Daljeet’s mother calls her insisting her and her new family to come and visit as she’s extremely unwell and hasn’t even met her family yet. Daljeet’s mother, Gurmeet, is a boisterous, full-of-life woman just as feisty as Daljeet who has recently returned from London. She owns a sprawling property part of which has been turned into a resort. While her illness seems like just an excuse, Gurmeet is upto to something, a lot of emotional atyachaar coming Daljeet’s way.

Talking about her entry and her role to ETimes TV, Chibber said, “Gurmeet is someone who is full of life, a typical energetic Punjabi mother which makes the character all the more relatable to me. In the show, Gurmeet will be seen returning to India from London and will be meeting her daughter after a long time. Shooting for these scenes gave me the opportunity to strike the balance between a roller coaster of emotions and drama. I am sure the upcoming episodes will be loved by the audience.”