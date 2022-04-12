Actress’s Attorney Says They’ll Show Actor’s “Monster” Side, Anger and History of Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Update, 8:47AM PT: Amber Heard’s attorney said they would pretend Johnny Depp was a “revenge-crazy ex-husband”, who described himself as a “monster to the violent side of himself” while engaging in “crushing drug and alcohol abuse”. Did.

“Amber Heard never wanted for the public to find out who the real Johnny Depp is,” said attorney Ben Rottenborn. “But that’s going to come out during this trial.”

Rottenborn and Heard’s other lawyer, Elaine Breedhoft, indicated that they would detail evidence of Depp’s abuse, through photos and videos.

Depp sued Heard’s December, 2018, Washington Post op ed, describing herself as an abuse survivor but did not name her ex-husband. Rottenborn said that the piece “is not …