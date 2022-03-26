Actualité – NHL – Le “Morning Skate” du samedi 26 mars

NHL

night figures

Black Makar (24–49–73 in 61 GP) set the Avalanche/Nordics record for most goals scored in a season by a defending team, surpassing Sandis Ozolinsch (23 in 1996/97).

Chris Kreider (44-17-6 in 65 GP) is tied with Leon Dresitl for second place in the race for the 2021–22 Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, while Kyle Connor is tied with Alex Ovechkin for his 41st goal of the season placed fourth. ,

The Flames became the first team since the Penguins, led by Mario Lemieux in 1995/96, to have four players with 30 goals before the 65th game of the campaign.

