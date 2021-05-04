Ad Law Access Podcast – Privacy Compliance Tech-Tools and Strategies – Ad Law Access

LATEST

Privacy Compliance Tech-Tools and StrategiesWith AdTech (tracking individuals and their online or in app behaviors to build a profile of them to better serve and more effectively target them) and MarTech (strategies and technologies to generate demand, attention, and sales for a product) now the most celebrated or perhaps infamous areas in privacy today, being a privacy lawyer has changed dramatically in just a few years. Privacy lawyers are not only counseling and guiding companies along the lines of what they need to do from a legal perspective but there’s an element of what should be done from an ethical or social perspective as well. Finding a coherent thread through all of the requirements and keeping track of all the technological changes in what is now a very tech heavy business is difficult.

Kelley Drye Partner Alysa Hutnik and Robert Cunningham, Head of Legal, at Ketch discuss the state of privacy, tracking, compliance technology and tools, and strategies privacy lawyers and others can use to help do their jobs. As you would expect, there are some practical tips to take away.

Alysa Z. Hutnik
Robert Cunningham
  • Key Developments in CCPA Litigation for Q1 2021– As we move deeper into the second year of CCPA litigation, the substantive issues continue to develop and we remain focused on the patterns and implications of recent filings and rulings.  In this post, we highlight notable developments in three cases that occurred in the first quarter of 2021.  These cases raise significant issues regarding judicial interpretation of the private right of action in the CCPA, the definition of a “data breach,” and CCPA plaintiffs’ ability to access pre-complaint discovery.
  • Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center – Kelley Drye has organized this Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center to help your company navigate the legal landscape. While this  site is not exhaustive, it addresses key legal topics relevant to advertising and marketing, privacy, data security, and consumer product safety and labeling. Feel free to contact us to discuss any specific claims, privacy or data security practices, or for any other questions.
  • Ad Law Access Blog – Updates on consumer protection trends and developments from the Advertising Law and Privacy Law practices
  • Privacy and Information Security Practice Group Page
