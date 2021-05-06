Ad Law Access Podcast – Privacy Compliance Tech-Tools And Strategies – Privacy – United States – Mondaq News Alerts

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With AdTech (tracking individuals and their online or in app

behaviors to build a profile of them to better serve and more

effectively target them) and MarTech (strategies and technologies

to generate demand, attention, and sales for a product) now the

most celebrated or perhaps infamous areas in privacy today, being a

privacy lawyer has changed dramatically in just a few years.

Privacy lawyers are not only counseling and guiding companies along

the lines of what they need to do from a legal perspective but

there’s an element of what should be done from an ethical or

social perspective as well. Finding a coherent thread through all

of the requirements and keeping track of all the technological

changes in what is now a very tech heavy business is difficult.

Kelley Drye Partner

Alysa Hutnik and Robert Cunningham, Head of Legal, at Ketch discuss the state of privacy, tracking,

compliance technology and tools, and strategies privacy lawyers and

others can use to help do their jobs. As you would expect, there

are some practical tips to take away.

