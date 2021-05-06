Ad Law Access Podcast – Privacy Compliance Tech-Tools And Strategies – Privacy – United States – Mondaq News Alerts

United States: Ad Law Access Podcast – Privacy Compliance Tech-Tools And Strategies
With AdTech (tracking individuals and their online or in app
behaviors to build a profile of them to better serve and more
effectively target them) and MarTech (strategies and technologies
to generate demand, attention, and sales for a product) now the
most celebrated or perhaps infamous areas in privacy today, being a
privacy lawyer has changed dramatically in just a few years.
Privacy lawyers are not only counseling and guiding companies along
the lines of what they need to do from a legal perspective but
there’s an element of what should be done from an ethical or
social perspective as well. Finding a coherent thread through all
of the requirements and keeping track of all the technological
changes in what is now a very tech heavy business is difficult.
Kelley Drye Partner
Alysa Hutnik and Robert Cunningham, Head of Legal, at Ketch discuss the state of privacy, tracking,
compliance technology and tools, and strategies privacy lawyers and
others can use to help do their jobs. As you would expect, there
are some practical tips to take away.
