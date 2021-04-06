LATEST

Adah Sharma Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Adah Sharma With Her Father S.L. Sharma
Contents hide
1 Introduction
2 Adah Sharma Family, Husband, Boyfriend
3 Adah Sharma Education, Qualification
4 Adah Sharma Career
4.1 Movies / Films
4.2 Television Show / Serial
5 Adah Sharma Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
6 Adah Sharma Wiki / Biography
7 Some fact about Adah Sharma

Introduction

Adah Sharma | born on 11 May 1992 (Age: 29 Years, in 2021) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India is a film actress. Sharma predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. She played her first main lead role in the Bollywood movie 1920 opposite Rajneesh Duggal.

Adah Sharma Family, Husband, Boyfriend

Adah Sharma | born on 11 May 1992 is the daughter of S.L. Sharma and Sheila Sharma. Her father S. L. Sharma, was a captain in the merchant navy and her mother Sheila Sharma, is a classical dancer. She was born into a Malayali Palakkad Iyer family. Her father SL Sharma, died of cardiac arrest on 15 November 2014. ibtimes.com

  1. Father Name:- S.L. SharmaAdah Sharma With Her Father S.L. Sharma
  2. Mother Name:- Sheila SharmaAdah Sharma With Her Mother Sheila Sharma
  3. Brother Name:- Not Known
  4. Sister Name:- Not Known
  5. Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
  6. Husband Name:- N/A
  7. Children:- N/A

Adah Sharma Education, Qualification

Adah Sharma did her schooling from Auxilium Convent High School, Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. [4] After finishing her Plus Two, she stopped studying. She has been dancing since the age of three and has completed her graduation in Kathak from the Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy, Mumbai. She had learnt salsa for four months in the US.

Adah Sharma Career

Adah Sharma aspired to be a circus performer. After completing her schooling, She tried to enter in the film industry, Sharma auditioned for several roles, but was rejected either because of her curly hair or because the makers felt that she looked too young.

She made her acting debut with the Hindi film 1920 (2008) and nominated for Best Female Debut at the 54th Filmfare Awards. She also made a special appearance in the movies Phhir & Subramanyam For Sale. Some of the popular movies of Adah Sharma are 1920, Heart Attack and Rana Vikrama etc. She made her Telugu movie debut with the movie Heart Attack in 2014.

Movies / Films

  1. 1920
  2. Phhir
  3. Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke
  4. Heart Attack
  5. Hasee Toh Phasee
  6. S / O Satyamurthy
  7. Rana Vikrama
  8. Subramanyam for Sale
  9. Salt
  10. Kshanam
  11. Idhu Namma Aalu
  12. Commando 2
  13. Charlie Chaplin 2
  14. Kalki
  15. Bypass Road
  16. Commando3
  17. Soulsathi

Television Show / Serial

  1. Pukaar
  2. Moh
  3. The Holiday
  4. Pati Patni Aur Panga

Adah Sharma Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 11 May 1992
  • Age:- 29 Years (in 2021)
  • Height:- 170 cm, 5 feet 7 inch
  • Weight:- 58 kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 36-27-36
  • Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
  • Car Collection:- HyundaiAdah Sharma With her Car

Adah Sharma Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
Name Adah Sharma |
Nickname Rajni Spider
Profession(s) Actress, Model
Debut Tv Show Pukaar
Debut Film 1920
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters– 170 cm
meters– 1.70 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 7 inch
Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 58 kg
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Body Measurement 36-27-36
Bust Size 36
Waist Size 27
Hip Size 36
Personal Life
Date of Birth 11 May 1992
Birth Palace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Palakkad, Kerala, India
Residence
Nationality Indian
Age 29 Years (in 2021)
Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Taurus
Religion Hinduism
Hobbies Playing Piano, Writing Poems
Education & Qualification
School Auxilium Convent High School, Mumbai
College/University Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy
Qualification Graduate in Kathak
Relationships & More
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known
Family
Parents Father– S.L. Sharma
Mother– Sheila Sharma
Siblings Sister– Not Known
Brother– Not Known
Spouse / Husband N/A
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite Actor Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Johnny Depp
Favourite Actress Madhuri Dixit, Kate Winslet
Favourite Food Sambar Rice, Rasam Rice
Favourite Films King Kong
Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
Car Collection Hyundai

Some fact about Adah Sharma

  • When she was in Class X, she had decided that she wanted to become an actress. She wanted to drop out of school but her parents insisted that she complete her schooling at least.
  • After completing her schooling, She tried to enter in the film industry, Sharma auditioned for several roles, but was rejected either because of her curly hair or because the makers felt that she looked too young.
  • She is also a gymnast.
  • Adah Sharma is a vegetarian and was associated with PETA.
  • She is a trained Kathak, Salsa, Jazz, Ballet and Belly dancer.
  • She had learnt salsa for four months in the US.

adah-sharma

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
781
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
778
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
767
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
741
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
735
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
687
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
671
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
624
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
619
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top