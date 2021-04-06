Adah Sharma Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction
Adah Sharma | born on 11 May 1992 (Age: 29 Years, in 2021) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India is a film actress. Sharma predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. She played her first main lead role in the Bollywood movie 1920 opposite Rajneesh Duggal.
Adah Sharma Family, Husband, Boyfriend
Adah Sharma | born on 11 May 1992 is the daughter of S.L. Sharma and Sheila Sharma. Her father S. L. Sharma, was a captain in the merchant navy and her mother Sheila Sharma, is a classical dancer. She was born into a Malayali Palakkad Iyer family. Her father SL Sharma, died of cardiac arrest on 15 November 2014. ibtimes.com
- Father Name:- S.L. Sharma
- Mother Name:- Sheila Sharma
- Brother Name:- Not Known
- Sister Name:- Not Known
- Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
- Husband Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Adah Sharma Education, Qualification
Adah Sharma did her schooling from Auxilium Convent High School, Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. [4] After finishing her Plus Two, she stopped studying. She has been dancing since the age of three and has completed her graduation in Kathak from the Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy, Mumbai. She had learnt salsa for four months in the US.
Adah Sharma Career
Adah Sharma aspired to be a circus performer. After completing her schooling, She tried to enter in the film industry, Sharma auditioned for several roles, but was rejected either because of her curly hair or because the makers felt that she looked too young.
She made her acting debut with the Hindi film 1920 (2008) and nominated for Best Female Debut at the 54th Filmfare Awards. She also made a special appearance in the movies Phhir & Subramanyam For Sale. Some of the popular movies of Adah Sharma are 1920, Heart Attack and Rana Vikrama etc. She made her Telugu movie debut with the movie Heart Attack in 2014.
Movies / Films
- 1920
- Phhir
- Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke
- Heart Attack
- Hasee Toh Phasee
- S / O Satyamurthy
- Rana Vikrama
- Subramanyam for Sale
- Salt
- Kshanam
- Idhu Namma Aalu
- Commando 2
- Charlie Chaplin 2
- Kalki
- Bypass Road
- Commando3
- Soulsathi
Television Show / Serial
- Pukaar
- Moh
- The Holiday
- Pati Patni Aur Panga
Adah Sharma Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 11 May 1992
- Age:- 29 Years (in 2021)
- Height:- 170 cm, 5 feet 7 inch
- Weight:- 58 kg
- Figure Measurement:- 36-27-36
- Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
- Car Collection:- Hyundai
Adah Sharma Wiki / Biography
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Adah Sharma |
|Nickname
|Rajni Spider
|Profession(s)
|Actress, Model
|Debut Tv Show
|Pukaar
|Debut Film
|1920
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters– 170 cm
meters– 1.70 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 7 inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 58 kg
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|36-27-36
|Bust Size
|36
|Waist Size
|27
|Hip Size
|36
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|11 May 1992
|Birth Palace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Hometown
|Palakkad, Kerala, India
|Residence
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|29 Years (in 2021)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Taurus
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Playing Piano, Writing Poems
|Education & Qualification
|School
|Auxilium Convent High School, Mumbai
|College/University
|Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy
|Qualification
|Graduate in Kathak
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs / Boyfriend
|Not Known
|Family
|Parents
|Father– S.L. Sharma
Mother– Sheila Sharma
|Siblings
| Sister– Not Known
Brother– Not Known
|Spouse / Husband
|N/A
|Children
| Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Johnny Depp
|Favourite Actress
|Madhuri Dixit, Kate Winslet
|Favourite Food
|Sambar Rice, Rasam Rice
|Favourite Films
|King Kong
|Net Worth and Car Collection
|Net worth
|$2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
|Car Collection
|Hyundai
Some fact about Adah Sharma
- When she was in Class X, she had decided that she wanted to become an actress. She wanted to drop out of school but her parents insisted that she complete her schooling at least.
- After completing her schooling, She tried to enter in the film industry, Sharma auditioned for several roles, but was rejected either because of her curly hair or because the makers felt that she looked too young.
- She is also a gymnast.
- Adah Sharma is a vegetarian and was associated with PETA.
- She is a trained Kathak, Salsa, Jazz, Ballet and Belly dancer.
- She had learnt salsa for four months in the US.