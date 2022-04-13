Adam Bandt’s ‘Google It’ Provides a Postmodern Answer to Gaffe

Somewhere, of course, Anthony Albanese was slapping his forehead, shouting like this: “In the name of God why didn’t I think of that.”

Bandt added a lot about his opinion on questions like this.

“If you want to know why people are turning their backs on politics. “It is about what happens when you have an election that rapidly becomes a basic fact-checking exercise between a government that deserves to be voted out of power and an opposition with no vision. Does not happen. this is what happens.

“The election should be about the competition of ideas.

“Politics should be about reaching for the stars and offering a better society. And instead, these questions are asked – can you tell us about this particular figure or can you tell us about that particular figure.”