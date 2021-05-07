Adam Sandler Ihop TikTok Video Viral On Interent, Twitter Users Respond

Adam Sandler’s ticket to leave the IHOP has gone viral on the platform. Here’s how the actor reacted to it. You can watch the Adam Sandler Ihop TikTok video below.

IHOP is one of the popular pancake house restaurant chain that has a huge fan following. Adam is one of them. However, he was not able to enjoy his meal because the restaurant was completely occupied, and staff members failed to organize him. Check out the look at how the incident happened.

TIKTOK VIDEO OF ADAM SANDLER LEAVING IHOP GOES VIRAL

The viral Tiktok video was shared by Dayna Rodan on internet, who was also a staff member who failed to identify Adam. The video is a security footage that was uploaded by him on stage.

So far, the video has been viewed 11.2 million times. The video begins with Dayanna featuring a clown filter. The video reads: “There is no realization that this is Adam Sandler and stating that he is waiting almost 30 minutes and definitely leaving him because he is not going to wait 30 minutes for IHOP.”

She captures the video as: “Please come back.” The video did not go viral on TikTok and people reacted to it.

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. – Adam Sandler (@ASandler) May 4, 2021

ADAM SANDLER RESPONDS TO VIRAL IHOP TIKTOK VIDEO

The IHOP TikTok video has been circulating on social media for the past week. After being fed up about the incident, Adam finally breaks his silence.

Adam reacted to the video in a tweet made on 4th May. He wrote: “For the record, I left IHOP only because the good lady told me that not all of you applied to milkshakes.”

In fact, seeing Adam’s tweet, IHOP decided to respond. The tweet reads: “You know, @AdamSandler, you can be here. In your honor, we at IHOP would like to announce May 10, 2021, #MilkshakeMonday.

TWITTER REACTS TO ADAM SANDLER IHOP VIDEO

There are several Twitter users who were continuously reacting to the video of Adam leaving IHOP. One user wrote: “God bless @AdamSandler we need more good people like him in this world. @ We can do “All of you can eat milkshakes”

Another added: “@AdamSandler arrives in Tucson and I’ll buy your food at IHOP!” “I like @AdamSandler even more because he eats at @IHOP,” read another comment.

@AdamSandler come to Tucson and I’ll buy your meal at IHOP! 🥞 🥞 — Michael K Hall (@dezurtrat) May 5, 2021

