Adam Through Time Is The New Demigod’s Walker Scobel

13-year-old Walker Scobel has been cast as the titular god in an upcoming Disney+ series based on the novels by Percy Jackson.

The author himself announced the news yesterday on his site: “Walker Scobel is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his video audition for the role of Percy,” Riordan wrote.

“Many of you have recently discovered how great Walker is by watching his movie [Adam à travers le temps], in which Walker lights up the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character. We had a chance to audition Walker months before the release of this film, but the film…