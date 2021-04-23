Adangathey Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Adangathey is a Tamil motion thriller written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. Produced by M. S. Saravanan for Sri Inexperienced Productions, Adangathey film options GV Prakash Kumar and Surbhi within the lead position together with Sarath Kumar and Mandira Bedi in supporting roles. G. V. Prakash Kumar himself has composed the songs and background music for this film. With P. Okay. Varma dealing with the cinematography work, Vivek Harshan has dealt with the modifying work for this film.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He mentioned that he obtained the spark for this concept throughout his latest election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After taking a look at their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to start out a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian style costume designer Amritha Ram can be part of the staff. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

After a protracted hole, the film lastly will get a schedule and deliberate for a theatre launch. The movie will get U/A certificates from the committee. Principally, the movie hits the screens on Could first week.

Click on right here to know Upcoming Tamil Films

Director Shanmugam Muthusamy Producer M. S. Saravanan Screenplay Shanmugam Muthusamy Style Motion Thriller Story Shanmugam Muthusamy Starring GV Prakash Kumar, Surbhi, Sarath Kumar, and Mandira Bedi Music GV Prakash Kumar Cinematographer PK Varma Editor Vivek Harshan Manufacturing Firm Sri Inexperienced Productions Launch date But to be Introduced Language Tamil

Adangathey Tamil Film Solid

Right here is the principle solid listing of Adangathey movie,

Adangathey Tamil Film Trailer

Watch the most recent trailer video of Adangathey movie 2021,

Adangathey Tamil Film Songs

Thanks for visiting themiracletech.com.