Adangathey Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Adangathey is a Tamil motion thriller written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. Produced by M. S. Saravanan for Sri Inexperienced Productions, Adangathey film options GV Prakash Kumar and Surbhi within the lead position together with Sarath Kumar and Mandira Bedi in supporting roles. G. V. Prakash Kumar himself has composed the songs and background music for this film. With P. Okay. Varma dealing with the cinematography work, Vivek Harshan has dealt with the modifying work for this film.
After a protracted hole, the film lastly will get a schedule and deliberate for a theatre launch. The movie will get U/A certificates from the committee. Principally, the movie hits the screens on Could first week.
|Director
|Shanmugam Muthusamy
|Producer
|M. S. Saravanan
|Screenplay
|Shanmugam Muthusamy
|Style
|Motion Thriller
|Story
|Shanmugam Muthusamy
|Starring
|GV Prakash Kumar, Surbhi, Sarath Kumar, and Mandira Bedi
|Music
|GV Prakash Kumar
|Cinematographer
|PK Varma
|Editor
|Vivek Harshan
|Manufacturing Firm
|Sri Inexperienced Productions
|Launch date
|But to be Introduced
|Language
|Tamil
Adangathey Tamil Film Solid
Right here is the principle solid listing of Adangathey movie,
Adangathey Tamil Film Trailer
Watch the most recent trailer video of Adangathey movie 2021,
Adangathey Tamil Film Songs
