Adangathey Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Adangathey Tamil Movie

Adangathey is a Tamil motion thriller written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. Produced by M. S. Saravanan for Sri Inexperienced Productions, Adangathey film options GV Prakash Kumar and Surbhi within the lead position together with Sarath Kumar and Mandira Bedi in supporting roles. G. V. Prakash Kumar himself has composed the songs and background music for this film. With P. Okay. Varma dealing with the cinematography work, Vivek Harshan has dealt with the modifying work for this film.

After a protracted hole, the film lastly will get a schedule and deliberate for a theatre launch. The movie will get U/A certificates from the committee. Principally, the movie hits the screens on Could first week.

Director Shanmugam Muthusamy
Producer M. S. Saravanan
Screenplay Shanmugam Muthusamy
Style Motion Thriller
Story Shanmugam Muthusamy
Starring GV Prakash Kumar, Surbhi, Sarath Kumar, and Mandira Bedi
Music GV Prakash Kumar
Cinematographer PK Varma
Editor Vivek Harshan
Manufacturing Firm Sri Inexperienced Productions
Launch date But to be Introduced
Language Tamil
1 Adangathey Tamil Film Solid
2 Adangathey Tamil Film Trailer
3 Adangathey Tamil Film Songs

Adangathey Tamil Film Solid

Right here is the principle solid listing of Adangathey movie,

Adangathey Tamil Film Trailer

Watch the most recent trailer video of Adangathey movie 2021,

Adangathey Tamil Film Songs

