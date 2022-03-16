Adani became No. 1 Elon Musk Jeff Bezos also left behind earnings

new Delhi. Even though Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are at number one and second in the race for the world’s richest person, but in terms of earning the highest this year, he is from Indian business Gautam Adani. have lagged behind. Adani Group chief Gautam Adani has earned more wealth this year than any other businessman in the world. There has been a bumper jump in his earnings this year.

Gautam Adani has further increased his wealth by USD 49 billion in the year 2021. This earnings of Gautam Adani is more than the total sum of the earnings of the world’s top three billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault in the year 2021. The 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List reported on the matter on Wednesday. However, Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries, remains the richest Indian with a net worth of USD 103 billion. While Gautam Adani, who heads the port-to-energy group Adani Group, is at number two, his wealth has risen 153 per cent to $81 billion.

The list states that while Ambani’s wealth has increased by 400 per cent in the last 10 years, Adani’s wealth has increased by 1830 per cent. On the other hand, Shiv Nadar of HCL is at the third position with a net worth of USD 28 billion, followed by Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute (USD 26 billion) and steel magnate Lakshmi N Mittal (USD 25 billion). “Gautam Adani, 59, is the highest-grossing business man on the M3M Hurun Global List 2022, adding $49 billion to his wealth last year,” M3M Hurun Global Rich List said in a statement.

The increase in his net worth is much higher than that of the top three global billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. At the same time, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth increased by USD 20 billion in 2021. The 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List lists 2,557 companies and 3,381 billionaires from 69 countries.

