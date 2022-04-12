Adani Green Energy rallies 9%; more than doubles investors’ money YTD; what should you do?

Adani Green Energy share price soared 9.3 per cent to Rs 2,951.90 apiece on BSE, a fresh 52-week high, on Tuesday, a day after the company became 10th most valued firm in India. The company surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,788.70, touched in yesterday’s session. “We expect the counter to continue its outperformance in the coming trading days as well with a target of around 15-18 percent in the long term,” Ravi Singh, VP & Head of Research, Share India Securities, told FinancialExpress.com.

