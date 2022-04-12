Adani Green Energy share price: Adani Green Energy zooms another 9% after becoming 10th most valued firm in India

NEW DELHI – After marking its entry in the list of top-10 valued companies on Dalal Street in the previous session, Adani Green Energy soared another 9 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. With the latest surge, the company surpassed HDFC and Bajaj Finance in market cap terms.

Adani Green’s scrip zoomed to a high of Rs 2,951.90 as against Rs 2,701.55 at the previous close on the BSE.

The company on Monday had toppled Bharti Airtel to enter the top-10 list.

The renewable energy firm’s shares have registered a rise of a massive 103.46 per cent so far this calendar year.

Reliance Industries Limited with a market valuation of Rs 17,65,503.82 crore is the country’s most valued firm, followed by TCS – Rs 13,52,531.75 crore, HDFC Bank – Rs 8,29,723.84 crore, Infosys -Rs 7,43,183.48…