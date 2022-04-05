Adani Ports share price: Buy Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, target price Rs 915: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has buy call on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone with a target price of Rs 915. The current market price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is Rs 848.85. Time period given by analyst is 3 months when Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. price can reach defined target.Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., incorporated in the year 1998, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 172908.31 Crore) operating in Shipping sector.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Income from Port Services, Infrastructure Leasing Income, Other Operating Revenue and Export Incentives for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

Financials

For the quarter ended 31-12-2021, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 4422.73…